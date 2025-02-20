Former NFL punter arrested for civil disobedience after calling MAGA "Nazi movement" at council meeting (video)

Former NFL punter Chris Kluwe was arrested yesterday after denouncing MAGA as a "Nazi movement" during a Huntington Beach city council meeting, where he protested a MAGA-inspired library plaque.

As reported by The Daily Beast, Kluwe addressed the council from the public comment podium about new display at the city's public library that spelled out "MAGA" using the words "Magical," "Alluring," "Galvanizing," and "Adventurous."

During his speech (see video), Kluwe, who played eight seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, listed what he believes MAGA represents: "MAGA stands for trying to erase trans people from existence. MAGA stands for resegregation and racism. MAGA stands for censorship and book bans. MAGA stands for firing air traffic controllers while planes are crashing. MAGA stands for firing the people overseeing our nuclear arsenal. MAGA stands for firing military veterans and those serving them at the VA, including canceling research on veteran suicide. MAGA stands for cutting funds to education, including for disabled children. MAGA is profoundly corrupt, unmistakably antidemocracy, and, most importantly, MAGA is explicitly a Nazi movement. You may have replaced a swastika with a red hat, but that is what it is." Members of the audience cheered him when he concluded the speech.

After finishing his speech to audience cheers, Kluwe approached the council dais in what he called "peaceful civil disobedience." Police officers quickly pushed him to the ground, handcuffed him, and removed him from the chamber.

Kluwe spent four hours in custody before being cited and released.

