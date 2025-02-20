Heroic dog who protected Obama White House from intruder dies at 16

After one intruder got too close, the U.S. Secret Service deployed a Belgian Malinois named Hurricane. The next one over the fence didn't get very far at all, and Hurricane was the hero of the hour. Hurricane, the recipient of many awards, treats., etc., is dead at 16.

Hurricane was medically retired from service in 2016 after sustaining injuries during the White House incident. He lived the rest of life with his handler and owner, Marshall Mirarchi. After Hurricane's retirement, Mirarchi founded Hurricane's Heroes, a nonprofit organization aimed at providing subsidized veterinary care for retired law enforcement and military dogs in their later years. GET BOING BOING AD-FREE

The sad news was posted to Instagram.

Today we say goodbye to our friend, a hero, and one of the best good boys out there. Those of us that are fortunate enough to know what unconditional love and caring for your partner that has given it's all, know the pain of the inevitable. I would give up years of my life to have years added to theirs.



Hurricane was not only a baddass, amazing secret service dog and led to the amazing @k9hurricane heroes that does so much for the k9 community, hurricane had this uncanny ability to read people. Even in his old age he knew I was the decoy. The guy to bite. And then he would sniff my wife and crawl into her lap for pets. Rest easy hurricane. You were a damn good boy

16 is a good run for those big dogs.