Mapquest lets "Name Your Own Gulf"

While Apple Maps, Google Maps, and Bing have all caved and renamed the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, Mapquest has held fast, along with the Associated Press and Encyclopedia Britannica. Now, the OG online map service lets you rename the Gulf of Mexico anything you want with "Name Your Own Gulf."

Because you TOTALLY asked for this… and MapQuest has NOTHING better to do… We've granted you exclusive access to a place very dear to our heart: gulfof.mapquest.com Think of it as the Upside Down but more… minimalist. Pls share so we can behold your genius (or judge you, lovingly) 😘



Mapquest was the service almost everyone used to print out directions before the availability of consumer-grade GPS devices, which were later made obsolete by smartphone navigation apps. The company has been bought and sold numerous times since its heyday and has existed in relative obscurity for years.

If their Gulf Map Generator is any indication, they do not intend to go quietly into that good night. The site lets you rename the gulf anything of your choosing or generate a random name, and you can save or share your creation. Links to the company's Google and iOS apps sit quietly at the bottom of the page.

