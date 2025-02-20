Musk's DOGE squad has "God Mode" access to federal systems, reports The Atlantic

President Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has acquired "God mode" access to federal systems. According to reporting from The Atlantic, the quasi-governmental agency has "total control over systems that Americans working in conflict zones rely on, the ability to see and manipulate financial systems that have historically awarded tens of billions of dollars, and perhaps much more."

The report says that DOGE has burrowed so deep into government systems that they can basically do whatever the hell they want with your data. At USAID, they've got their clammy little incel paws on everything from payroll to classified communications. One senior USAID official warned: "It is not ridiculous to think they'd have bank-account and routing numbers for every single person in the United States."

DOGE has also planted its flag at NASA. One NASA employee told The Atlantic they're "operating believing our systems are completely bugged."

As one experienced government information-security contractor eloquently put it to The Atlantic: "That sounds like our worst fears come true."

"Once they're in, they're in," warned a USAID employee.

