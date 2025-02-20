Mysterious QR codes added to 1,000 graves in Munich

You've seen fake QR codes slapped on parking meters, but have you seen them on gravestones? Police in Munich are investigating after 1,000 headstones and crosses were defaced with QR code stickers at the Waldfriedhof, Sendlinger Friedhof and Friedhof Solln cemetaries there. The QR codes, on 5 x 3.5cm stickers, encode the name of the person in the grave and its location.

"We haven't found any pattern behind this yet. The stickers were put both on decades-old gravestones and very new graves that so far only have a wooden cross," police spokesperson Christian Drexler told The Associated Press on Wednesday. "People who have witnessed anybody putting the stickers on the graves are asked to reach out to the respective cemetery's administration," Drexler said

It sounds like a high school science or IT project, or perhaps a work of art or activism concerning data and people. But the stickers are the kind that don't come off, so it's also property damage and whoever did it is in trouble.

Sky News has a photo of one of the stickers.