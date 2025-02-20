Passengers trapped on plane for 6 hours in New York lose it: "Let us out! We're calling 911!" (video)

Passengers on an Allegiant Air flight to Florida were reportedly trapped on the plane for six hours as it sat on the tarmac in Albany, New York.

Footage, captured by one of the stranded passengers on Monday, shows the stuck travelers milling around the plane while people could be heard shouting, "Let us off! Let us off!" and "We are calling 911!" (See video below, posted by Times Union.) From CBS/WRGB:

Before being stuck on the plane, [passenger Chris] Plaukett said passengers switched between three to four different gates. They had been sitting in the cabin since 3:30 PM. Additionally, Chris, as well as multiple passengers who spoke to CBS6 on the phone, say they were denied water service. An earlier flight originally scheduled to depart shortly after noon, was delayed due to what Allegiant Airlines described as "intermittent power failures." Another passenger told CBS6 that the airline didn't deplane in Albany until after 10:00 PM Monday night.

Allegiant Air, a budget airline, put out a statement apologizing for the "inconvenience."

"Due to severe weather conditions and intermittent power outages at the airport earlier today, several flights departing Albany experienced delays throughout the day. This caused a ripple effect with arriving flights, which have had to wait for available gate space before passengers could deplane. …

"We're very sorry for the inconvenience this caused our passengers. We know disruptions to travel plans can be frustrating and thank our passengers for their patience and understanding." Allegiance then offered the passengers $200 as well as a $150 voucher for future fun times on their airline.

The good news is, the plane didn't crash, bucking the air-travel trend as of late.

