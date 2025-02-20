Propaganda posters for our new fascist oligarchy

Todd Alcott is a screenwriter, essayist, and graphic designer who creates retro-looking prints and postcards that I just love. I wrote about his music-themed posters on Boing Boing previously: Your favorite songs, transformed into beautiful and clever retro paperback covers.

Alcott's newest work is political: He's working on a series re-imagining 20th century propaganda posters for our current dystopia, and they are just amazing.

Posted with the permission of Todd Alcott

You can find Todd's work here. Have a look; I guarantee you will not be disappointed.