Trump Adminstration steps up its victimization of migrant children

Expecting children to navigate a complex immigration system on their own, the Trump Administration has ended the legal support previously provided to unaccompanied migrant kids.

Cruelty is the point. I imagine the Orange Menace's nasal, grating voice: "Kick them all out! Count them twice! Being cruel to kids should count more!" This seems to be a Stephen Miller production, but not the constant drum beat of DOGE encircling every government agency that dared investigate one of Musk's businesses. Welcome back to the good ol' days of Trump tossing kids in cages.

Overnight, the Trump administration issued a directive halting legal assistance for unaccompanied migrant children facing deportation. This decision affects approximately 26,000 unaccompanied minors who had been receiving support from government-funded attorneys. The abrupt cessation of these services has raised significant concerns among advocacy groups, who argue that it endangers vulnerable children at risk of trafficking and abuse. Specifically, many of these children will now have to navigate the complicated immigration system without legal resources. This could lead to a situation where a four year old unaccompanied migrant, who does not speak English, is forced to respond to allegations in an immigration courtroom without the support of free legal representation. MTN

This comes as the US Supreme Court is teed up to hear the case on Trump's super unconstitutional attack on birthright citizenship. Every court has said no effing way, but the clowns at the top are there to disappoint.