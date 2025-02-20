Kentucky's gift to tyranny, whose blockade of a President's nominee for the Supreme Court shifted the court's ideology and forever changed the United States, "Moscow" Mitch McConnel announced he would not seek re-election.

Named "Moscow Mitch" for his aiding Russian election interference efforts, McConnell celebrated his 83rd birthday just one day after President Donald Trump switched sides to seemingly join Russia in its war on Ukraine. Trump will twist one arm while Putin twists the other. Obviously, the current state of America signals a job well done and time to retire.

"He was uniquely suited to have taken us down a different path and chose not to," Sarah Longwell, an anti-Trump Republican strategist, said on "The Bulwark Podcast." Ms. Longwell said she was often careful not to castigate Republicans who took a stand against Mr. Trump's worst instincts, even if those efforts were belated. "It's never too late to do the right thing," she said. But Ms. Longwell said she viewed Mr. McConnell as a special case. "Mitch McConnell made a series of bad choices for power that he knew were wrong for the Republican Party, that were wrong for the country," she said. "I do think he's going to live out the rest of his life looking at what he wrought and regretting it deeply." New York Times

The article shows that not even his colleagues will miss him.

Previously:

• Rep. Cummings' pallbearer refuses to shake 'Moscow Mitch' McConnell's hand