Connecticut, pizza capital of the U.S. Wait, what?

The state of Connecticut is proud to consider itself the pizza capital of the U.S., even if it is alone in that perception. Governor Ned Lamont has "doubled down" on the claim, report local media, at a series of events throughout February.

He said there will be a Pizza Capital Trail, which he described as a statewide collection of Connecticut's top pizzerias as determined by public voting and a panel of food experts. Voting begins here on March 14, 2025 and runs through May 1, 2025. Lamont also announced a series of events aimed at highlighting and promoting the culture. They included an interactive pizza-inspired art installation, a fashion collaboration featuring custom Air Jordan 1s, and a record-setting pizza party aiming to claim a spot in the Guinness World Records. Crowdfunding efforts for that were underway here.

The claim isn't landing well, obviously, but I might suggest that it isn't ridiculous. New Haven is recognized for its distinct "apizza" style, characterized by a charred, coal-fired crust, and the mistake here is taking a local specialty and presenting it in this blanded-out statewide way. Frank Pepe's and Sally's rank among the best places in the U.S. to get pizza. New York and Chicago just have a place that good in every neighborhood.