Elon Musk screams as he waves a chainsaw in the air in full-on cringe mode (video)

Instead of just tearing apart the United States like a normal autocratic royal hand, Elon Musk insists on slathering his efforts with some seriously deep cringe.

Such as yesterday's CPAC spectacle, in which the hyped-up boy-man strutted on stage in dark shades and a massive gold chain, pumping his fists in the air like a wanna-be rock star. He then gutturally screamed as he shook a sparkly chainsaw in the air (gifted to him by Argentinian president Javier Milei), before pronouncing, "This is the chainsaw for democracy bureaucracy!"

But the ick wasn't lost on the video's hundreds of commenters: "If cringe was a physical weapon, we would all be ded from this," said one. "First time he's ever touched a chainsaw in his life," joked another. "There is something definitely wrong with that guy," said a third. Meanwhile, some folks were able to sum up the debacle in two words, such as "Idiocracy 2025" and "Ketamine mania." (See the AP clip, along with reactions, below.)

Previously: Elon Musk looms over Donald Trump in "most powerless image ever" of U.S. president (video)

