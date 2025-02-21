Enjoy a 1984 junior high school chorus's moody cover of "Total Eclipse of the Heart (Turn Around)"

As a longtime fan of the seminal 1970s "lost" and rediscovered Langley School Music Project, I have a soft spot for private press records featuring school bands and choruses reimagining pop songs of their era. In that vein, from 1984, is Ohio's Lebanon Junior High Chorus 's take on Bonnie Tyler's "Total Eclipse of the Heart (Turn Around)." Just like many of the Langley School tracks, this one brings a beautiful darkness to the song.

And dig those delightful bubble letters on the album sleeve!

Thanks to Mystery Discs who uploaded the tune for posterity. And here's the original: