Generate maps of Europe showing translations of English words

James Trimble's European word translator generates maps of Europe showing the word of your choice in the most common languages for each nation. It gets the job done nicely, though it only works for English words.

This page was inspired by the etymology maps by Bezbojnicul on reddit. It was built using D3, maps from Natural Earth, and the Google Translate API. The translations were retrieved around 2014, and unfortunately this page is not currently set up to get new translations.

I came to this after reading discussion about whether English is more mutually intelligible with north Germanic languages, such as Norwegian and Danish, or other west Germanic languages such as Dutch and German. I suppose this map explains quite nicely why English is such a big mess.