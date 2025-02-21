Glued together Cybertrucks fall apart in the cold

A Tesla owner and automotive wrap installer claims to have seen multiple instances of failing adhesive on Cybertrucks and believes this is why body parts are falling off at speed.

Reid Tomasko recorded his Cybertruck shedding a panel affixed with nothing but adhesive. At his car wrapping business, he has seen over 35 Cybertrucks and has found five to seven exhibit the same failure signals he's now come to associate with glue letting go, likely due to cold temperatures.

As the video illustrates, the trim piece that flew off of his truck is connected to a plastic frame bolted directly to the car; that trim piece, he says, is stuck to the frame with adhesive rather than welded or bolted to anything. That adhesive has seemingly failed in multiple places on his truck, leading to the loosened roofline trim panels. The trim piece may not be the only part of the truck that is effectively secured only with adhesive: Tomasko says he believes other components, including the truck's quarter panels, also seem to be held on this way, and that those components maybe vulnerable to the same sort of failure. Tomasko's video illustrates a similar adhesive problem on different parts of each of his truck's two quarter panels. The customer-owned truck in his video also appears to show similar adhesive problems on both of its quarter panels, as well as the tailgate, but the latter is also welded on at points. Road and Track

