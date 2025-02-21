MAHA wellness influencers hype raw milk and rotting meat

You've probably heard by now that raw milk consumption is on the rise, and now that we have a raw milk enthusiast leading the HHS, it's going to get even more widespread. But have you heard about the other raw trends—eating raw meat and drinking "raw" water—that are gaining popularity due to, of course, TikTok influencers, "MAHA Mamas," and the more general growth in "natural health"-focused conspirituality?

If you want a great overview and guide to this utterly brain-melting raw rabbit hole, the good and patient people over at the Conspirituality podcast—who spentd countless hours watching TikTok and Instagram reels so we don't have to—are here to break it all down for us. The podcast's latest episode, "Raw Dogging Wellness," features Mallory DeMille, Conspirituality's TikTok Correspondent and brilliant researcher of alt-right, MAGA, and conspiritual health trends (which somehow always seem to include parasite cleanses, sigh). She joins hosts Derek Beres, Matthew Remski, and Julian Walker to give us a fascinating (and often revolting) look into a world where folks are guzzling raw milk, drinking water "straight from nature," and chowing down on raw (and sometimes even rotten) meat.

It doesn't seem to matter a bit to these "wellness influencers" that actual food safety scientists vehemently warn people that eating and drinking raw milk, raw meat, and unfiltered water can cause terrible sickness and even death. More and more people are turning to such trends—some out of a disillusionment with the current healthcare system, and many as part of the "Make America Healthy Again" (MAHA) movement. MAHA loves ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, "clean" foods, and sunshine. MAHA hates seed oils, pharmaceutical drugs, vaccines, and processed foods. MAHA, which is led by anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist RFK, Jr., also spreads dangerous conspiracy theories and right-wing ideologies. MSNBC describes some of the main ideas that "make up contemporary MAHA conservatism":

the dangers of hormonal birth control and vaccines, the ills of feminism, Christianity — including a strident anti-abortion sentiment — and the damaging effect of food on women's fertility.

Sadly, I fear the MAHA movement will continue to grow, and in doing so, our public health systems will continue to be eroded, which is terrible news, especially as we're moving closer to an avian flu pandemic. In an article published last week in The Conversation, Dr. Hassan Vally, Associate Professor of Epidemiology at Deakin University, argues that RFK, Jr. and his MAHA movement are "bad news for the US and the world" and states that they pose a great "threat to public health in the US and globally" because they don't trust science. Vally continues:

He [RFK, Jr.] believes a narrative can be crafted by picking and choosing any study that fits with his world view, regardless of its quality. In addition, he personifies the bad-faith tactics of conspiracy theorists globally, "selling" the flawed premise that any assertion is valid until others prove it false.

Vally also argues that what the world needs now is "a safe pair of hands leading public health in the US. Someone who is guided by evidence – not someone who promotes anti-science propaganda and conspiracy theories."

Oh how I desperately wish that's what we had.

If you want to learn all about the dangerous growth of raw milk, raw meat, and raw water consumption, listen to Conspirituality Podcast episode 245 here.