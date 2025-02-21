Newscaster spots UFO while live on air (video)

As Fox2 Detroit newscaster Erica Francis was teasing an upcoming segment, she spotted a UFO cruising across the sky in a live shot of Michigan's Mackinac Bridge. Video below!

"What is that flying in the air?" she stated on Facebook.

Moments later, the strange object vanished. Francis posted it to her Facebook page where some commenters suggested it's just a reflection of a car's lights in the camera lens. That's no fun though.

Curiously, as Coast to Coast shares, "Francis was not the only newscaster to spot a UFO last Friday as an Oklahoma City meteorologist also noticed an aerial anomaly during a live broadcast that evening."

Watch the skies!

Previously:

• AI-generated UFO video shows how fast visual truth is slipping away

• New UFO documentary features dozens of US government, military, and intelligence voices claiming 'they're here'