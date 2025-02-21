Steve Bannon mimics Elon Musk's "Roman salute" as he vies to stay relevant (video)

Just three days ago, former Trump advisor Steve Bannon called Elon Musk "a parasitic illegal immigrant." And for months, the War Room podcaster has been hammering his rival, referring to him as a "truly evil person" who wants to "play-act as God." But yesterday, vying for his old boss's attention and realizing he can't beat 'em, so he better join 'em, Bannon took a different approach and mimicked Musk's "Roman salute," as white nationalists have tried to call it.

"We're not going to retreat, we're not going to surrender, we're not going to quit! Fight, fight fight!!" Bannon shouted at his CPAC audience, before outstretching his right arm to the crowd, his palm facing down. (See video below, posted by Aaron Rupar.)

But, getting on in years, Bannon's version of The Salute was limp and lackluster in comparison to Musk's, lacking the force, vigor, and climactic grunt that Trump's younger, current confidant delivered. To stay relevant in the fast-moving tyrannical takeover of Trump 2.0, this tired old fart is going to have to pump it up. Perhaps a brisk morning stretch routine and a handful of vitamin K oughta do the trick.

Here's video of Steve Bannon doing a Sieg Heil today at CPAC. It is what it is and it's what Bannon intended. Don't let yourself be gaslit. pic.twitter.com/LDT2kU43ZV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 21, 2025

