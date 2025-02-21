Stooge claims Trump has invited the J6 Prison Choir to play the Kennedy Center

Allegedly, the now-pardoned former convicts who sing a song convicted felon #47 likes have been invited to demonstrate the values of our reimagined Center for the Performing Arts.

Steve Bannon shared some of Trump's new "Vision for a Golden Age in Arts and Culture," which will now involve Trump's prison band singing on the National stage. Unannounced but anticipated by me are a Lara Trump sing-a-long and something involving Scott Baio and performative movement.