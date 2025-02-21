Allegedly, the now-pardoned former convicts who sing a song convicted felon #47 likes have been invited to demonstrate the values of our reimagined Center for the Performing Arts.
Steve Bannon shared some of Trump's new "Vision for a Golden Age in Arts and Culture," which will now involve Trump's prison band singing on the National stage. Unannounced but anticipated by me are a Lara Trump sing-a-long and something involving Scott Baio and performative movement.
During an appearance at CPAC on Thursday, conservative activist and Trump ally Steve Bannon shared that the J6 Prison Choir, which is comprised of men previously imprisoned for their involvement in the January 6th United States Capitol attack, will soon perform at the Kennedy Center. Bannon said he was informed of their invitation by Ric Grenell, who was recently appointed by Trump as Kennedy Center's interim executive director.
"I talked to Ambassador Ric Grenell last night, and — the J6 choir is going to play the Kennedy Center for a night in honor of their families," Bannon claimed, before suggesting they also use the evening as an opportunity to put the "elites" in the "D.C. gulag for one night."
Consequence has reached out out Grenell and Kennedy Center representatives for more information.Consequence