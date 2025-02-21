"The closer to the railway station the less tasty the Kebab is" — data scientist investigates

When a French social media post claimed kebabs near train stations taste worse, one unemployed data scientist armed with "a few cans of energy drinks, a neurological development disorder, and a single-minded purpose" set out to prove it scientifically.

Every kebab shop and train station entrance in Paris was mapped, with walking distances calculated down to the meter.

After crunching hundreds of data points, the researcher found a correlation so weak (0.091) it makes homeopathy look potent. Even after removing statistical outliers, the number barely budged to 0.098.

"I'm not quite comfortable sharing the data," the researcher wrote in a Reddit post, "mostly due to potential breaches of Google's TOS. I don't think they would care about me harvesting some 400 POIs for this little experiment, but I'm not quite willing to gamble sharing the data with others. Besides, I gave you the code. Go burn some of your own credits."

Previously:

• German man assaults security guard with delicious kebab slathered in herbal sauce

• Clever hack with a soda bottle and can to extrude ground meat skewers

• Watch this guy calmly eat his kebabs while a raucous fight erupts around him