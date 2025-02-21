The New Yorker now has a clothing line so you can dress like you read The New Yorker

As part of The New Yorker's 100th anniversary this year, the magazine partnered with J. Crew on a clothing line. Now you can dress like a New Yorker reader and be the talk of the town. (Sorry.)

The capsule collection, as Hypebeast explains, is meant "to bring the publication's wit and sophistication to life."

Apparently that means small (and sometimes large) New Yorker logos on rugby shirts, oxfords, cashmere sweaters, t-shirts, and also a tote and baseball cap. Additionally, there's a limited edition kids t-shirt emblazoned with the words "Future Critic."

image: JCrew

