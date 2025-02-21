Trump lovin' Congressman belittles his own constituents at town hall — gets jeered in return (video)

Congressman Rich McCormick learned the hard way not to compare your own constituents to January 6 insurrectionists. Unless, that is, you want a bunch of angry voters to scream at you.

Which is what happened at a town hall in Roswell, Georgia yesterday when one resident asked — to explosive cheers and a standing ovation —what the Republican lawmaker was going to do "to rein in the megalomaniac in the White House."

And instead of just answering the question (once the excited crowd finally simmered down), McCormick chose to take the surly route. "When you talk about 'tyranny,' when you talk about presidential power, I remember having the same discussion with Republicans when Biden was elected," he sassed, as if Biden and Trump are in the same league.

And when the room burst into loud and long jeers, the man who was supposed to be representing them doubled down on his attacks. "The funny thing is, the funny thing is, you're sitting here, and a lot of you would probably say those January 6ers — who were yelling just as loud as you, who were upset just like you, and not listening…"

At this point, his constituents were so riled up, the moderator had to restore order. But whether or not McCormick can restore his sense of dignity is yet to be determined. (See video below, posted by Aaron Rupar, or the longer version at the bottom, posted by CNN.)

Holy crap. At his town hall last night, Rep. Rich McCormick compared *his own constituents* who asked him tough and fair questions to January 6 insurrectionists pic.twitter.com/lQxMa7Vx1Z — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 21, 2025

