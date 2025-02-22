Avatar: The Last Airbender is finally getting a new animated series

Avatar: The Last Airbender is considered one of the best Western animations of all time, and for good reason. Sequel series The Legend of Korra continued the story despite receiving a more mixed reception… and then that was it. We got a terrible live-action movie, an equally terrible live-action series, and, of course, more rumors than there are bricks in Ba Sing Se, but as far as the core story went, that seemed to be our lot. Until now, at least. According to Variety, a third mainline Avatar series is now in production at Warner Brothers – and unlike the live-action forays, it's actually being led by the original series creators.

Nickelodeon is continuing to build out the world of "Avatar: The Last Airbender" with the greenlight of the animated series "Avatar: Seven Havens." The new 2D animated series will consist of 26 half-hour episodes spread across two seasons, or Books 1 & 2 in "Avatar" style. News of the pickup comes as "Last Airbender" prepares to celebrate its 20th anniversary, with the original show having debuted on Feb. 21, 2005. […] Per the official logline, the series is set in "a world shattered by a devastating cataclysm. A young Earthbender discovers she's the new Avatar after Korra – but in this dangerous era, that title marks her as humanity's destroyer, not its savior. Hunted by both human and spirit enemies, she and her long-lost twin must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilization's last strongholds collapse." "When we created the original series, we never imagined we'd still be expanding the world decades later," said DiMartino and Konietzko. "This new incarnation of the Avatarverse is full of fantasy, mystery, and a whole new cast of amazing characters. Get ready to take another epic and emotional adventure!"

In line with the jump from Airbender to Korra, which catapulted the feudal Chinese-inspired world into an industrial revolution, it seems the setting is being radically reinvented yet again for Seven Havens, this time with a post-apocalyptic spin. Eat your heart out, Fallout. Regardless, more Avatar content that's actually good is long overdue, and I'll always be happy to see more of that world. Hopefully, the writing will also be up to the standard of the original series.