In today's Internet, it's more crucial than ever that you be able to tell what's AI and what's not. While it's easy enough with AI 'art' – just look for the extra fingers – AI writing is an entirely different can of worms. Whether you're keen on more accurately telling real from fake or you just want a fresh timekiller, check out Human or Not. Basically, it does what it says on the tin: links you up with another user for a text-based conversation, Chatroulette-style. The twist? The person on the other side could potentially not be a person at all. You'll have two minutes with your mysterious partner to talk about whatever you want, at the end of which you'll be asked to make your judgement: Human or Not?

Robot or ro-not? Screenshot by Grant St. Clair

It's like a competitive version of that one Ben Palmer prank that gets surprisingly engrossing. According to the site's administrators, "this experiment will help all of us better understand what AI models can do in 2023, and think about what it means to be human online." Not to brag or anything, but I have a perfect record – if AI hasn't yet mastered the art of banal conversation, I think we can breathe easy for at least a little longer. In the meantime, you can tell yourself you're getting better at discerning AI-generated text!