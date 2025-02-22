The Teapot Dome service station is a quirky reminder of scandal

The Teapot Dome gas station in Zillah, Washington was a gas station like no other. This whimsical structure was built to look like a giant, adorable red and white teapot. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, this unique building is known for both its novelty architecture and commentary on a political scandal.

The Teapot Dome station was built in 1922 and was inspired by the infamous Teapot Dome Scandal, which took place during the presidency of Warren G. Harding. The scandal involved the secret leasing of U.S. oil reserves. The Teapot Dome name, originating from Teapot Dome, Wyoming, became synonymous with political corruption, and the service station was created as a humorous nod to this national controversy.

For many years, the Teapot Dome station was a full-service gas station, drawing curious travelers who wanted a pit stop at this kitschy structure. In 1978, the Teapot Dome was moved a short distance down Yakima Valley Highway. It continued operating until 2006, then closed and was sold to the city the following year. After a period of restoration, the building was relocated again in 2012 to its current spot at 117 First Avenue. Today, it operates as the city's visitors center, welcoming tourists with its cheerful design.

I love the way this rare gem of roadside architecture looks like it came straight out of a cartoon. I wish that there were more novelty gas stations still up and running. If every gas station was this cute looking, I'd never complain again about having to go fill up my car.