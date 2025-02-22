The Third Term Project is at CPAC pushing for "Trump 2028"

A group calling itself the "Third Term Project" is out and about at CPAC holding press conferences and handing out "Trump 2028" stickers and propganda, all in support of Andy Ogles' (Republican Representative from Tennessee) House joint resolution to amend the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution to allow President Trump to run for a third term. Newsweek explains:

Shane Trejo, the campaign lead for the Third Term Project, told News2Share: "We're pushing support in the grassroots for Representative Andy Ogles' amendment, and we're pushing the idea for Trump to get a rightful third term. We believe that he was robbed in 2020 of a term that he should have served. The country has suffered immeasurably because of that." Trejo, speaking to the Washington Examiner: "If you look at constitutional changes, the original intent of the Constitution was that there were no term limits for executives. That was added later in the 20th century. So if we're talking about the original intent of the Constitution and what the Founding Fathers wanted—which is generally what conservatives support—then you know, presidential term limits were not part of it. So we reject the constitutional argument."

Thankfully, amendments to the Constitution require a two-thirds majority vote in both the House and the Senate, and then must also be ratified by at least 38 states.

To see more of the utterly melted happenings at CPAC (Musk chain-sawing! Musk becoming meme! Steve Bannon doing the Sieg Heil Nazi salute!), here's a great quick overview by TizzyEnt.