Watch tadpoles dance and develop in this 4-minute timelapse video

This cool timelapse shows tadpoles develop over the course of 4 minutes. We don't get to see them turn into frogs, but they sprout little legs and begin taking on a new shape.

I love how It looks like they're all dancing around inside their eggs to the music in the video.

Thinking of getting pet tadpoles? It's important to know that tadpoles are very sensitive to water quality and pollutants. Pollutants can affect their growth and development, which is why amphibian populations are often seen as indicators of environmental health.

Fun Fact: Tadpoles can regenerate certain body parts if they're injured. If they lose part of their tail, they can regrow it during their development.

