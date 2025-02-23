Genius invention lets you snack without getting your hands dirty

The Snackuum is a tool invented by Unnecessary Inventions. Contrary to the name of this YouTube channel, this invention looks very necessary to me. I despise getting my hands covered in dust when I'm snacking, because I often like to snack while I'm doing something that requires me to have clean hands, like typing, turning book pages, drawing, or knitting.

The Snackuum is a little tube that attaches to one's finger and uses vacuum suction to pick up snacks. The tube extends just past the tip of the user's finger, so they can easily reach into a snack bag, vacuum a chip, and eat it without ever touching the chip by hand.

I seriously need this device, and would order one right now if I could. I'd also love to use this out in public and see what people think about it. I'll be waiting patiently for this to become publicly available.

