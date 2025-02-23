This mechanical sculpture captures the agony of trying to find where the sticky tape begins

This mechanical sculpture titled Eternal Frustration, created by inventor and artist Stoccafisso design, sums up the annoyance one feels when trying endlessly to peel back a roll of clear tape. This incredible sculpture featuring a wooden hand picks and picks at a rotating roll of tape with no success. The tape never stretches from its roll.

I've never been able to peel tape off a roll like this with ease. When my tape end comes off the sharp attachment part, it feels nearly impossible to locate it once it re-attaches to the roll. This sculpture expresses this specific frustration perfectly.

I hope this piece makes it into an art museum one day. The great issue of tape getting stuck to the roll needs more social commentary like this, as it causes great pain and suffering to those who just can't peel back their tape, and tape whatever it is that needs taping. My heart goes out to anyone struggling with their tape right now, and I really hope they find the end of their tape before the day is over.

