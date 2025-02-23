Wired dissects an iPhone and explains what each part does

Watch how every piece of an iphone works. Wired dissects an iphone and explains what the function of each component is. We also learn about how the parts of the different Iphone models have changed over time. I use my phone (a bit too much) every day of my life, yet I had no idea about most of the things covered in this video.

One thing about the newer iPhones that bothers me is actually the camera quality. Although the cameras have technically gotten better and can take photos at a higher resolution, I dislike how HD the newer iphones make me look. I dislike seeing every pore on my face in a photo, and I wish that the new iphone cameras photographed people in a softer style.

From YouTube: "The average person checks their phone over 100 times a day. But lost in the sometimes mindless scrolling going on beneath your fingers is an intricate marvel of engineering. Here's how each and every part of an iPhone works—and what it does. "

