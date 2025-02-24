Every U.S. state now has introduced a Right to Repair law

iFixit reports that every U.S. state legislature has introduced a Right to Repair law requiring manufacturers to allow users to legally repair their own equipment and to provide at least some level of access to the instructions and parts that make it feasible. Such laws have passed in only seven states—and have failed to pass in many more—but nowhere in the union have legislators not confronted the issue.

"Here, there and everywhere—people just want to fix their stuff," said PIRG's Senior Right to Repair Campaign Director Nathan Proctor. "Americans are fed up with all the ways in which manufacturers of everything from toasters to tractors frustrate or block repairs, and lawmakers are hearing that frustration and taking action." … Having introduced bills in all 50 states is a massive milestone. It means more pressure on lawmakers, more attention from manufacturers, and more opportunities for all of us to demand repair-friendly products. But we're not done yet. We'll keep pushing for stronger laws, better standards, and a future where repair autonomy is a given, not a privilege.

The substantiveness of the bills is always in question (consider New York's law, which Kathy Hochul famously watered down to please lobbyists) but look at me, choosy begger.

