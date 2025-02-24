Since Unconstituional Co-President Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk sent one of his famous "I am an incredible manager" emails to the Federal workforce, the Federal workforce has told him to f*** off.

Last week Nazi saluting, great replacement theory spreading, unelected Co-President of the United States Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk sent an email, and followed it up on social media, demanding Federal employees tell him "5 things they achieved this week." During Elon's acquisition and subsequent foundering of his ever-shrinking, yet unable to service its debt, social media company ,these same tactics were employed. Employees of the US Government got the message:

While slightly unrelated, this social share explains it all. Musk appears to be a drug-addled, paranoid conspiracy theory lover:

