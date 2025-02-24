If you're sick of seething at your slow PC, try this

TL;DR: Give your PC a boost with CCleaner Pro, now $14.99 for three PCs.

There's nothing like a slow computer to make you want to quit your job and flee to the woods. Good thing you don't have to be a member of the Geek Squad to keep your PC running fast. Just grab a one-year CCleaner Professional 2024 Key for $14.99 (reg. $29.99).

Clean three computers for $15

Sluggish startups and cluttered file folders keep you from the work or play you want to do on your PC. When you run CCleaner, you can power up your computer's speed right away. Pause unnecessary background programs at startup to get running faster. Cluttered registries eventually cause crashes and unstable usage. CCleaner has a patented registry cleaner that repairs errors. Run a Health Check to analyze, tune, or fix issues with your computer right away.

Want to protect your privacy, especially on shared devices? CCleaner erases your search history and cookies, adding a level of confidentiality to your browsing. As soon as you close out your browser, CCleaner gets to work wiping your info away. Remove tracking files to protect your privacy.

With automated settings, you don't have to be in charge of PC maintenance. CCleaner keeps itself up-to-date with your browsers and operating system. It also updates your drivers for PC hardware and devices like printers or cameras to smooth performance and maintain compatibility. Likewise, update software via CCleaner so your programs continue working.

Already a CCleaner user? You can still take advantage of this deal alongside new users as long as you're running Windows 11, 10, 8.1, or 7.

Run a Health Check on up to three PCs today when you get the CCleaner Professional 2024 Key for just $14.99.

