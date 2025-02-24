French President Macron has visibly confused convicted felon #47 in discussing the law as something one abides by.

President Trump looked like a complete buffoon as President Macron explained to him how the war in Ukraine is being financed, who the aggressor is, and who deserves to be "paid back." Ultimately, all Trump, channeling Marsha from The Brady Bunch, had to give was a "Sure, Jan."

"I support the idea to have Ukraine first being compensated because they are the ones who have lose a lot of their fellow citizens, and they're being destroyed by these attacks. Second, all of those who paid for it could be compensated, but not by Ukraine, by Russia, because they were the one to aggress." Trump interrupted, "Just so you understand, Europe is loaning the money to Ukraine. They get their money back." Macron quickly corrected him. "No, in fact, to be frank, we paid 60% of the total effort. And it was through, like the U.S., loans, guaranteed grants, and we provided real money. To be clear, we have 230 billion frozen assets in Europe — Russian assets. But this is not as a collateral of a loan because this is not our belonging. They are frozen. If, at the end of the day in the negotiation we will have with Russia, they are ready to give it to us, super. It will be a loan at the end of the day and Russia will have paid for that." RawStory

