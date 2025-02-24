Man removes shoes, climbs onto airplane wing at Las Vegas airport (video)

A gentleman's creative approach to air travel was cut short at Las Vegas's McCarran International Airport when police interrupted his attempt to claim a spot on an aircraft's wing.

A video of the incident shows the man scaling the wing of a commercial aircraft preparing for departure. In what appeared to be a nod to proper climbing technique, he removed his shoes and socks to improve traction.

His ascent attempt came to an abrupt conclusion when, while attempting to reach the winglet, two police officers walked onto the wing in an attempt to persuade him to consider a safer alternative to air travel than clinging to the outside of the plane at 35,000 feet. Unfortunately, the arrival of the cops broke the wing-walker's concentration and he fell to the tarmac, where officers on the ground ran to his assistance.

"We were just about to start takeoff when the pilot noticed him running towards the plane," one passenger reported on Reddit. "Good thing he shut down the engines quickly." The unorthodox boarding attempt resulted in a delay as maintenance crews conducted mandatory inspections of the aircraft.

Police took the creative thinker into custody.

