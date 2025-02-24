Office of the Special Counsel finds DOGE firings illegal

The Office of the Special Counsel has found DOGE's firings illegal, specifically regarding the termination of six federal employees, and it appears the judgment will be much wider reaching.

Nothing is shocking about the OSC finding Elon's running roughshod over the US federal workforce fraught with illegalities. The real question is when Trump will comply, will Trump comply, or will they keep on driving the United States off a cliff?

There was a very important development today, still only little-noted in the national press. Government Executive magazine has a good piece on it. The news turns on a decision by the Office of Special Counsel, the head of which, Hampton Dellinger, Trump had only recently tried to fire before being blocked from doing so by a federal judge. The decision specifically deals with six federal employees, each from a different agency, who were recently fired as probationary employees as part of the DOGE purge. Technically, the decision only applies to those six employees. But in a way that is analogous, though not identical, to the way a court ruling works, the findings would likely apply to many other recent DOGE-terminated employees across the federal government. … The just-updated version of the Government Executive piece reports that the OSC has now released the following statement: "The special counsel believes other probationary employees are similarly situated to the six workers for whom he currently is seeking relief. Dellinger is considering ways to seek relief for a broader group without the need for individual filings with OSC." In other words, the list of directly affected employees is likely to grow. TPM

The wheels are coming off this grift, Elon has exacted revenge against and perhaps crippled the government agencies who dared expect him to uphold the law and there must be something else for those two to go break.

