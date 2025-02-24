Pick up a few phrases in Japanese, French, and Italian by reading your favorite novels with this app

TL;DR: Save extra on lifetime access to Beelingual with code BEELEARN5, the language learning app that helps you learn a new language through reading.

As much as we'd like to deny it, Americans have earned worldwide recognition for being bad travelers and (generally) unknowledgeable tourists. Don't want to fall into the 'bad American traveler' stereotype? Consider learning the local language, or at least a few key phrases to navigate your destination like a pro!

Instead of learning from some random website, you could study with Beelingual (which comes with a 4.8-star rating on the App Store) and become fluent in a new language just by reading and listening to audiobooks.

Nope, you won't just be blindly reading through a novel or newspaper in a foreign language. Just start your language learning journey by choosing one of the app's 14 languages, which include Japanese, Italian, Spanish, Korean, and more.

You can pick from fairy tales, news, science journals, full-length novels, and more, and view the text in two languages (your native and your new language) side by side. It's the same thing with the audiobook option—with Beelingual's specialized karaoke reading, you can follow the audio in text, with a native speaker reading in your chosen language.

You'll never get bored with your language learning journey either, since Beelingual adds new texts to its ever-growing library on a weekly basis. Just be sure that you have a Google or Facebook account to log into the app!

Just imagine—you might just pick up just enough words and phrases to navigate Tokyo or Berlin more easily, and maybe even impress the locals with your language knowledge.

