The haunting 'Kiss of Death' sculpture in Barcelona, Spain

At the Poblenou Cemetery in Barcelona, Spain, you can visit a macabre sculpture like no other. The "Kiss of Death" is a striking funerary sculpture that depicts a winged skeleton kissing a man as he takes his last breath. Both beautiful and eerie, this sculpture seems like it would be breathtaking to see in person.

From Atlas Obscura: "Known as el Petó de la Mort (the Kiss of Death), the sculpture was created in 1930 for the tomb of textile manufacturer Josep Llaudet Soler. The tomb is inscribed with a line verse by the Catalan poet Jacinto Verdaguer that translates to: "His young heart is thus extinguished. The blood in his veins grows cold. And all strength has gone. Faith has been extolled by his fall into the arms of death. Amen.""

This haunting and expressive masterpiece of funerary art definitely seems like worth a visit if you're in Spain. There is some debate about who created it. The sculpture was likely created by Jaume Barba, although some attribute it to Joan Fontbernat. For more details about other interesting things to see in this cemetery, visit Atlas Obscura here.

