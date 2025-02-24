TikTokers are dropping heavy objects on their feet for views

A bunch of extremely smart people on TikTok have discovered that dropping heavy objects on their feet gets them thousands of views.

Leading this parade of mangled metatarsals is 19-year-old Luke Pilling, who decided that dropping toasters, air fryers, and computer monitors on his tootsies was just the ticket to TikTok stardom. When asked why he joined this totally-not-stupid #droppingthingsonmyfoot trend, Luke told My London News, it was "curiosity and just because it was funny." Walking pain-free for the rest of your life is so overrated.

Dr. Benjamin Bullen, some boring podiatrist who hates fun and viral content, said dropping heavy things on your bare feet can lead to "a lifetime of pain and disability." Whatever, Doc! Have you seen how many views these videos get? There's dozens of dollars to be made in them there broken bones!

