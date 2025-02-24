Trailer for Andor's second season

I liked Andor a lot for the serious and understated feel it established as it gathered steam. Except for the enormous budget, it felt almost like something that might have been cooked up in the 1970s if the original movie led not to sequels but to a BBC kitchen sink drama, making the most of those expensive sets at Elstree. And now season 2 is almost upon us; the trailer is out.

This time around, it looks like it's getting straight to the action.

The critically acclaimed series returns. Watch the new trailer for season 2 of Andor, streaming April 22 on Disney+. — Andor | Season 2 Trailer | Streaming April 22 on Disney+ by Star Wars on YouTube.

Previously:

• Andor's big heist episode

• Season 2 of Andor to continue production without writers due to strike

• May the Fourth: Mehdi Hasan on the politics of 'Andor'

• Rogue One is getting an IMAX rerelease to signal the coming of Andor