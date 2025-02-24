Convicted felon #47 and his unconstitutional Co-President Leon seem hell-bent on burning the whole thing down.

Mocking the federal workforce is not something you ever expect from the President of the United States, even one who has supplicated himself to Russia and allowed a campaign contributor to take over the workings of government. Those who could enact Trump's terrible plans are encouraged to toss their wooden shoes into the machine.

The meme the president posted on his Truth Social platform features the Nickelodeon show's title character looking at a notepad with a heading that reads "Got Done Last Week." Items on the list include "Cried about Trump," "Cried about Elon," "Made it into the office for once," "Read some emails" and "Cried about Trump and Elon some more." Over the weekend, Musk said federal employees had to describe their work efforts in the past week by email. The Hill

Previously:

• Trump flubs his bestie's first name again: 'Leon' Musk (video)