TVs in the Dept of Housing and Urban Development played AI video of Trump sucking Elon's feet

The AI-generated video depicts President Donald Trump writhing as he licks and sucks at Elon Musk's feet. Superimposed are the words "LONG LIVE THE REAL KING." Government employees returning to the office enjoyed (?) this remarkable presentation Monday morning, as it was playing on TVs throughout the building on a loop. "Building staff couldn't figure out how to turn it off so sent people to every floor to unplug TVs," reports Marisa Kabas.

This morning at Dept of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) HQ in DC as mandatory return to office began, this video played on loop for ~5 mins on screens throughout the building, per agency source.Building staff couldn't figure out how to turn it off so sent people to every floor to unplug TVs. — Marisa Kabas (@marisakabas.bsky.social) 2025-02-24T14:51:30.171Z

I'd say it belongs in a museum, but those are next for the chop. It seems important that no-one could be found that knew how the broadcast system works. There'll be a lot of incidents like this, and we might not find out about the ones that don't want to be seen.

Here's the original. Strong stomach required!

