UK lawmaker jailed for punching constituent

Mike Amesbury is the member of parliament for Runcorn and Helsby in England, serving as an independent since his suspension from the governing Labour Party. Why was he suspended? Because he punched one of his constituents in an act of "unprovoked drunken behaviour," as the magistrate put it—a crime for which he will also serve 10 weeks in jail.

Amesbury, 55, who represents Runcorn and Helsby as an independent MP, pleaded guilty to assaulting 45-year-old Paul Fellows after video footage emerged showing the confrontation. Sitting at Chester Magistrates' Court, Deputy Chief Magistrate Tan Ikram said a pre-sentence report showed Amesbury's actions were the result of a "anger and loss of emotional control".

Here's the video:

The magistrate was not at all happy with Amesbury's conduct.

"I note that you, Mr Amesbury, continued to punch Mr Fellows when he was on the ground and continued to shout at Mr Fellows. I consider this more culpable. You continued to attack when he was on the ground and it may have continued further had a bystander not intervened. You continued to rant."