Woman keeps losing contact lenses, but doctors find 5 of them — behind her eyeball

A woman in China had lost quite a few contact lenses in the last few months, and was shocked when they finally turned up — behind her left eyeball.

The 33-year-old patient, referred to as Mrs. A., was getting plastic surgery in Beijing to add volume behind her eye — which had sunken from a rare condition called hemifacial atrophy — when the doctors made their surprising discovery: they found not one, not a few, but five contact lenses tucked in back of her eyeball.

"If they [the contact lenses] had persisted for a long time, the risk of side effects such as corneal wounds and microbial infections would have increased," the medical team said, according to Oddity Central, who reported this as "the first case in which multiple contact lenses have been confirmed to have been hidden inside the conjunctiva."

"But Fortunately, in Mrs. A's case, there were no problems caused by the contact lenses remaining in [her] eyes."

From Oddity Central:

The patient…arrived at the Plastic Surgery Hospital of the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, in Beijing, to have her hemifacial atrophy treated in order to improve her facial symmetry. The initial examination results showed that the left side of her face was atrophied and her left eyeball was slightly sunken. After carefully examining the woman's face, the medical team decided to use autologous fat grafting to mitigate the effects of her condition. … Ms. A had been wearing contact lenses for several years, and the hemifacial atrophy created just enough space for them to disappear into. Hemifacial atrophy is a condition in which the fatty tissue inside the eye atrophies and the eyeball shrinks. When fat was injected behind Mr. A's eye, it pushed out five different contact lenses she had thought had fallen out accidentally.

