Adobe Acrobat who? This PDF app is way cheaper and works just as well

TL;DR: Edit PDF files without loss of formatting with this lifetime license for SwifDoo for just $34.99.

Which do you like less: PDFs or software subscriptions? With SwifDoo, PDFs are no problem, and software subscriptions are a thing of the past. Now you can edit PDFs in seconds without losing formatting, and it's only $34.99 for a lifetime subscription — typically $129. With tools comparable to Adobe Acrobat, you can edit, convert, and even translate PDFs with this single app.

With SwifDoo you can:

Create: Make a new PDF file.

Make a new PDF file. Read: Open someone else's file.

Open someone else's file. Print: Print hard copies directly from the program.

Print hard copies directly from the program. Convert: Turn a PDF into your desired file type, such as a Word Doc, PowerPoint, EPUB or more.

Turn a PDF into your desired file type, such as a Word Doc, PowerPoint, EPUB or more. Annotate: Leave notes on a PDF.

Leave notes on a PDF. Merge or split: Combine pages from multiple PDFs or split a single one into multiple.

Combine pages from multiple PDFs or split a single one into multiple. Compress: Make a PDF a smaller size for sending and storage.

Make a PDF a smaller size for sending and storage. Watermark: Add or remove watermarks to files.

Receive a legal contract in your email? Download it and open it in SwifDoo to input your correct info and sign. Files can be protected with passwords and encrypted for safety. Make the changes necessary before sending the PDF. You can click to add text boxes to where you need them. Even drop images into the PDF to adjust the design.

For more extensive changes, use SwifDoo as a PDF converter. This lets you make the content editable without losing the current format. Working with CAD drawings, scanned documents, or images turning into PDFs, you won't risk formatting while still being able to make changes.

Combine any of these features with the translate feature in SwifDoo to maximize control of your docs — even ones in languages you don't speak! Highlight the text within SwifDoo and translate it right on the page. Great for workers and organizations working on global projects, translating PDFs keeps everyone on the same page.

Suppose you've ever signed a contract, written a work document, or created an educational project with text and images. In that case, you've probably needed access to a PDF editor with these kinds of tools. Users have shown satisfaction with SwifDoo's performance, voting it 4 stars on PCWorld and 3.8 stars on TrustPilot, so it fits the bill for these general PDF needs.

Get the best price online when you get a Lifetime License to SwifDoo for $34.99.

SwifDoo PDF Pro: Perpetual Lifetime License for Windows – $34.99

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.