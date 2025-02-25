Border guards find cocaine stash under man's toupee

A man who tried to smuggle €10,000 (~$10,500) worth of cocaine out of Colombia under his toupee was caught by border guards. Though the hairpiece was well-attached—a fascinating video shows the guards scissoring through it to reveal the flat white bags concealed beneath—the man was betrayed by the appearance of his head.

Sounds like the kind of thing that works every time until you (or whoever is forcing you to mule it) gets just a little too greedy.

