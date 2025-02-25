Bracket City is an addictive new word puzzle game

Bracket City is a fun word puzzle game where you need to solve nested brackets from the innermost pairs outward. Here's how to play:
- Start with the innermost brackets […] and solve those first
- Work your way outward, using the solved inner portions to help understand the outer clues
- The commas, dashes and other punctuation provide additional hints about how phrases connect
Take a look at yesterday's puzzle (February 23, 2025) above. You can probably guess the word for [wee garden statue, maybe]. Type it in and keep going!
