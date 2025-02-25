Bracket City is an addictive new word puzzle game

Bracket City is a fun word puzzle game where you need to solve nested brackets from the innermost pairs outward. Here's how to play:

Start with the innermost brackets […] and solve those first Work your way outward, using the solved inner portions to help understand the outer clues The commas, dashes and other punctuation provide additional hints about how phrases connect

Take a look at yesterday's puzzle (February 23, 2025) above. You can probably guess the word for [wee garden statue, maybe]. Type it in and keep going!

