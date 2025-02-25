Craft retailer Joann to close all stores after 80 years in business

Joann, once America's largest craft and textiles chain, is to close every store after failing to find a buyer willing to keep them open. The bankrupt retailer will liquidate what's left fast—a FAQ says coupons will only be honored for the next three days—if you're hunting for deals on flannel, sequins, markers, etc.

The announcement comes after the Hudson, Ohio-based retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January, the second time in a year. It cited sluggish consumer demand and inventory shortages. At the time it vowed it would keep all of its stores open.But earlier this month, Joann said it planned to close 500 stores — or more than half of its nationwide footprint. The company said on Sunday that after a recent auction, financial services company GA Group, together with Joann's term lenders, were selected as the winning bidder to "acquire substantially all of Joann's assets" and would begin winding down the company's operations and conduct going-out-of-business sales at all store locations.

Alas, Joann is the "good" craft store near me. The nearest Michaels are small and lack options, and Hobby Lobby is barely a tier above dollar stores quality wise (and then there's antisemitism, artifact smuggling, misogyny, etc). The demise of craft stores must be bad news for the people who sell overwhelmingly powerful cinnamon air freshening systems.

