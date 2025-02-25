Elizabeth Holmes does not escape consequences, will remain in prison until 2032

Elizabeth Holmes, CEO of Theranos, successfully projected her fabricated reality into others' minds for years. It's easy to get people to believe in something if they think it will make them rich.

As soon as it became clear there was no pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, the investors, lawyers, and power players snapped out of their trances and vanished. The fraudster's fantasy world evaporated, and she ended up where she belongs — in a federal prison camp.

Holmes still insists her fake technology is real and that she did nothing wrong. The 41-year-old mother of two told a federal appeals court she doesn't belong in prison and should be released to continue her important work of saving the world. The court agreed to listen to her fantastical spiel, deliberated, and decided she belongs where she is until March 19, 2032.

Meanwhile, Billy McFarland is out of prison and selling tickets to Fyre Festival 2, scheduled to take place in May 2025 in Mexico. Tickets start at $1,499.

Previously:

• Breaking: Theranos CEO who ruined lives with fake blood tests doesn't enjoy prison

• Elizabeth Holmes is still trying to get out of her jail sentence

• Judge declines to overturn Elizabeth Holmes' guilty verdict