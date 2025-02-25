Engineering firm CEO resigns after giving Nazi salute at event

Does saying "my heart goes out to you" mean that slapping your chest and rolling a stuff-armed, pointy-fingered high salute isn't a Nazi salute? Like the people who carefully craft the hardness of their Rs, this line needs everyone to be fooled. But the people around Tom Hill, the CEO of Engineered Structures of Idaho, were not fooled at all. Hill resigned after being filmed flashing his fash at a company event.

In a widely shared video on Reddit, Hill was seen issuing two salutes in front of a screen showing President Donald Trump — which has been likened to the Nazi salute. Hill issued several apologies since the incident but formally resigned on Monday afternoon, just a few days after the video was initially posted.

The ADL made a bad mistake publicly excusing the Nazi salute. But a lot of right wingers aren't realizing that the forebearance shown to Elon Musk isn't transitive. It's just for him.