Inventor patents horse blinders for humans with ADHD

Last month, the US Patent and Trademark Office granted inventor Jerry Perez with a patent on a "tunnel vision mask," essentially horse blinders for humans with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

"It is estimated that nearly 17 million American are affected by ADHD," states patent 12,197,049. "Several treatment methods have been used in the past. None of them, however, include the use of a mask that forces the user to concentrate his/her attention to a pre-defined area."

Here is the abstract:

A treatment method for a user with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, that includes the use of a mask to create a tunnel vision restriction for the user. Different sets of visual tasks are assigned to the user as he or she progress to reduce the number of distraction episodes. Depending on the progress the user experiences, the mask is removed, and the user is assigned initially the same tasks he or she undertook with the mask on. The steps are repeated to reduce the number of distracting episodes experienced by the user and increasing the complexity and completion time of the tasks.

(via Weird Universe)

